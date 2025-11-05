Vice President Radhakrishnan appeals to Naxalites to lay down their arms

Nava Raipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday appealed to all Naxalites to surrender, noting that Naxalism is on the wane due to the combined efforts of security forces and the government in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav in Nava Raipur, the Vice President hailed Chhattisgarh's "extraordinary" journey from being one of the youngest states in India to one of the most promising and progressing states.

"Chhattisgarh is proud as we are now ending Naxalism, which has long hindered the state's growth. Peace is a must. Without peace, there can be no development," he said.

"I appeal to all Naxalites to give up arms and surrender before the state administration", he said.

He said peace and stability have been restored in the regions once affected by terrorist violence due to the tireless efforts of Central security forces and state police forces, and commitment of Central and state governments, supported by an active cooperation of local communities.

Highlighting Chhattisgarh’s achievements since its formation on November 1, 2000, Radhakrishnan said that over the last 25 years, the state has undertaken a remarkable journey of development socially, economically, culturally, and administratively. PTI TKP NSK