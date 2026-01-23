Vice President Radhakrishnan arrives in Bhubaneswar on maiden Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday arrived here on his maiden visit to Odisha during which he is scheduled to attend programmes celebrating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Radhakrishnan arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 8.30 am and left for Cuttack by road, officials said. He was received at the airport by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

He is scheduled to visit the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack and participate in events marking the legendary freedom fighter’s birth anniversary.

The Vice President will also inaugurate a district cultural building located near the museum complex.

Radhakrishnan is likely to return to Bhubaneswar for lunch and depart for Kolkata around 2 pm, the officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in view of Radhakrishnan’s visit, he added. PTI AAM RBT