Vice President Radhakrishnan arrives in Kashmir on maiden visit amid tight security

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived here on Wednesday evening on his maiden visit to Kashmir valley during which he will attend the Kashmir University's 21st convocation, officials said.

The Vice President was received by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior officials of the administration and police on his arrival at the technical airport at around 5 PM, officials said.

The Vice President's cavalcade drove to the Lok Bhawan here, where he will be staying for the night, they said.

On Thursday, Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir here and will address the gathering in his first visit to Kashmir since assuming office.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive multi-layered security grid has been put in place for the VP's visit, including around the university campus in the Hazratbal area of the city here, the officials said.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable locations, with heightened alertness maintained to counter potential terrorist threats. Checking and surveillance have been stepped up across the Valley, officials said.

Additional checkpoints have been set up at important entry points, especially around the city, and increased patrolling, area domination operations, and surprise inspections are being conducted along vital roadways to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

Vehicles are being randomly checked at entry and exit points of the city, especially on the roads leading to the university, the officials said.

Authorities have issued a public advisory for diverting traffic on a number of roads connecting the Kashmir University -- the venue of the convocation.

Roads around the University, including the Boulevard Road and Foreshore Road, have been sealed for the general public, the officials added.

Chief Minister Abdullah on Wednesday welcomed the visit of the Vice President to Kashmir.

"Students are eagerly waiting to receive their degrees and medals from him. This is his first visit after assuming office and we welcome him," Abdullah told reporters here.

LG Sinha, who is also the Chancellor of the Kashmir University, will preside over the convocation, while Chief Minister Abdullah, who is also its Pro-Chancellor, will attend the convocation as the Guest of Honour.

A total of 59,558 degrees, which include 44,910 undergraduates, 13,545 postgraduates, 461 MD/MS, four MCH, 18 M.Phil and 620 Ph.Ds, shall be conferred during the convocation. PTI SSB RT RT