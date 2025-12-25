Vice President Radhakrishnan calls Vajpayee 'unifier'

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a poet and "unifier".

In a post on X, the vice president said that on Vajpayee's birth anniversary, the country celebrates a statesman whose words inspired the nation and whose vision shaped its destiny.

"A poet, a leader, and a unifier, he taught us that dialogue, dignity, and dedication can transform society. May his legacy continue to guide India towards progress and harmony," Radhakrishnan said.

In another post, the vice president paid tributes to social reformer Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

"His tireless pursuit of knowledge, social reform, and moral leadership reminds us that true progress begins with enlightened minds and compassionate hearts. May his ideals continue to light the path for generations to come," he said.