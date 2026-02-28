Vice President Radhakrishnan flags challenges posed by fake news

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday flagged challenges posed by fake news and misinformation and emphasised that journalists have a responsibility to uphold the truth and counter misinformation.

Addressing the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here, the vice president said journalism and mass communication will play a key role in the country's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat', and urged the graduates to be agents of positive change in society.

"You take the truth in your heart and no one can beat you," Radhakrishnan told the gathering.

Reflecting on the transformation of the media landscape, the vice president noted that artificial intelligence, data analytics, immersive storytelling and social platforms have redefined how stories are created and consumed today.

He also highlighted the growing importance of the AVGC sector -- animation, visual effects, gaming and comics -- and the broader creator economy.

Union minister and IIMC Chancellor Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the convocation ceremony. PTI NAB ARI