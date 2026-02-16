Vice President Radhakrishnan, PM Modi condole Bhiwadi factory fire deaths

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of factory workers in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi town and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The fire accident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening, the Prime Minister's Office said on X, quoting Modi.

"My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the prime minister said.

In a social media post, the vice president said he was deeply saddened by the tragic fire. "Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Radhakrishnan said.

Seven workers were burnt alive when a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi's Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area on Monday. Two workers remain trapped inside the unit.

Additional District Magistrate Sumita Mishra said police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately. PTI NAB NAB MIN MNK MNK