Vice President Radhakrishnan promised support for AIIMS in Mizoram: BJP

Aizawl, Mar 8 (PTI) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan has committed his full support toward the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mizoram, a leader of the opposition BJP said on Sunday.

The assurance came during his meeting with a state BJP delegation at Lok Bhavan here recently, according to BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia.

The delegation, led by BJP Mizoram state president Dr K Beichhua, briefed the Vice President on the state's pressing developmental needs.

A primary focus of the discussion was the long-standing demand for a premier medical institution in the region, Lalthanpuia said in a statement.

Dr Beichhua highlighted that the establishment of an AIIMS or an equivalent healthcare facility has been a cornerstone of the BJP Mizoram manifestos in both the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections.

In response, Vice President Radhakrishnan advised the state BJP leadership to send an official delegation to the Union Health Minister with a formal written proposal, promising to advocate for the project at the central level.

During the meeting with state BJP leaders, Radhakrishnan remarked on India's rapid economic ascent.

“India is home to diverse cultures and religions. It is essential to preserve and respect one another's cultural identities and faiths. One must remain faithful in promoting their own religion and cultural heritage,” Radhakrishnan was quoted in the statement as saying.

Reflecting on his visit to the state, the Vice President lauded Mizoram's natural beauty and its high literacy rates.

He specifically pointed to the Bairabi-Sairang railway project as a transformative "blessing" that will accelerate regional growth.

Radhakrishnan attended the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) on March 7. PTI CORR NN