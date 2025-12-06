Vice-President Radhakrishnan recalls Ambedkar's role in shaping India

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary, and recalled his "relentless struggle" for equality and dignity.

Ambedkar was a towering champion of social justice, Radhakrishnan said.

"His relentless struggle for equality, dignity and fraternity laid the foundation of a modern, progressive and inclusive India. His visionary ideas continue to guide our national journey towards a just and harmonious society," the vice-president said in a social media post.

"Baba Saheb's enduring legacy remains a source of inspiration for generations," he added.

One of the key architects of the Constitution, Ambedkar was also the first law minister of Independent India. He passed away on this day in 1956.