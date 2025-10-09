Vice President Radhakrishnan to pay tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will pay tributes to socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan in the Saran district of Bihar on Saturday to mark his birth anniversary, his office said.

In a statement, the vice president secretariat on Thursday that he will be on a day-long visit to Bihar on Saturday.

He will pay tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary at his ancestral village of Sitab Diara in the Saran district.

He will also visit Prabhavati Pustakalaya, named after Narayan's wife Prabhavati Devi, in the village. PTI NAB MNK MNK