Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will pay his first visit to Karnataka on November 9 since assuming office.

According to the tour plan, he will attend events and visit various places in Hassan, Mysuru and Mandya districts during the visit.

Radhakrishnan took charge as the Vice President of India on September 12.

The vice president will participate in the commemoration of Parampujya Acharya Shri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj ji, paying homage to the revered Jain monk and spiritual leader at Shravanabelagola, Hassan, a release said.

The event marks the centenary year of the first visit of Charitra Chakravarti Acharya Shri 108 Shanti Sagar Maharaj to Shravanabelagola in 1925, it said, adding that during the commemoration, Radhakrishnan will also participate in the installation ceremony of the acharya's idol and the naming ceremony of the fourth hill.

Later in the day, he will attend the sixteenth convocation ceremony of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which is affiliated with the Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Math, Suttur Srikshetra, and will address the graduating students.

He will also visit the old premises of Suttur Math, one of the most prominent monastic centres in Karnataka.

Further, Radhakrishnan will offer prayers at the Shree Chamundeshwari Devi Temple near Mysuru and the Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple in Melkote, Mandya, the release added.