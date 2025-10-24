Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Seychelles from Oct 26-27: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Seychelles from October 26-27 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the country's President-elect Patrick Herminie on behalf of the Government of India, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

Seychelles is an important partner under India's MAHASAGAR Vision and in "our commitment to the Global South," the MEA said.

The vision, outlined earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to promote 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions'. At the invitation of the Government of Seychelles, Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, will visit the Republic of Seychelles from October 26-27 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect of the Republic of Seychelles Patrick Herminie, on behalf of the Government of India, the statement said.

During the visit, the vice president will convey India's warm felicitations to Herminie and "reaffirm the close, longstanding, and time-tested ties between the two countries," it said.

The visit underscores India's "deep commitment" to further strengthen and expand its partnership with Seychelles, the MEA said.

Radhakrishnan took charge as the Vice President of India in September this year. PTI KND MNK MNK