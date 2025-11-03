Vice President Radhakrishnan urges stakeholders to make Indian coir a global brand

Kollam (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday described coir as a symbol of sustainable development and urged stakeholders to make Indian coir a global brand.

He also highlighted the pivotal role played by exporters and stakeholders in propelling the Indian coir industry onto the global stage.

The Vice President interacted with the members of the Federation of Indian Coir Exporters' Associations (FICEA) in this south Kerala district.

The interaction brought together distinguished exporters, industry leaders, and members of FICEA to celebrate the remarkable growth and resilience of the country's coir sector.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan underscored the opportunities presented by the global shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

He reiterated the need for blending traditional knowledge with modern technology to enhance branding, quality, and market access.

Commending FICEA's pivotal role in uniting exporters, safeguarding interests, and ensuring Indian coir's strong presence in global markets, the Vice President encouraged stakeholders to further strengthen the spirit of partnership to make Indian coir synonymous with sustainability, quality, and innovation worldwide.

He expressed confidence that the coir industry, under robust leadership and with sustained cooperation, would continue to achieve new milestones, shine globally, and exemplify the enduring spirit of Indian craftsmanship.

FICEA members fondly recalled Radhakrishnan's tenure as Chairman of the Coir Board (2016-2020), noting that exports had doubled during that period, a result of collective efforts and industry-wide collaboration. PTI LGK KH