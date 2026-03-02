Vice President releases books on Tamil scholars, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday released 13 publications on renowned Tamil scholars, heritage, architecture and culture.

The list also included a book on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, brought out by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The publications covered a wide civilisational canvas from Rameswaram and Ramanuja to the ancient port city of Arikamedu, from Bhakti literature and Sangam-era music instruments to architectural marvels like the Meenakshi Amman Temple and the Brihadeeswara Temple.

Emphasising India's cultural unity, he observed that though it is a land of many languages, "its soul is one".

Philosophies such as "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (World is one family) and "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" (Every place is my town, every person my kin) reflect the shared civilisational ethos that binds India, the Vice President said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan were present during the occasion.