Vice president remembers former president Kalam on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday remembered former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary scientist and inspiring leader.

In a social media post, the VP said Kalam, through his words and actions, motivated young minds to dream big and work hard for the nation.

"He was a visionary scientist, an inspiring leader, and a true patriot. His humility, compassion, and constant interaction with students made him a beloved figure across generations," he said.

Radhakrishnan said the "missile man's" tireless efforts in defence, science, and youth empowerment strengthened India's path towards self-reliance.

"Dr Kalam ji's vision continues to inspire every Indian to innovate, serve, and lead with integrity," the vice president said.