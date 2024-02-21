Vice president, speaker, law minister condole death of Fali Nariman

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday condoled the death of jurist Fali S Nariman, saying it is an irreparable loss for the legal fraternity.

The veteran advocate died here on Wednesday at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

In a post on social media, the vice president described Nariman as a towering figure in the Indian legal system. "Deeply saddened by his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and the legal fraternity on this unbridgeable loss. His legacy and contribution will always serve as a guiding light to the nation at large," Dhankhar said.

In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Meghwal recalled that Nariman was awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, and said his unwavering commitment towards civil liberties and principles was strong and commendable.

Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman served as the additional solicitor general between 1972 and 1975, and resigned from the post during the Emergency.

His son, Rohinton Nariman, was a judge of the Supreme Court.

In a post on X, Speaker Birla said Nariman's contributions to the Indian legal system are immeasurable. "May his legacy continue to inspire generations on the path of making justice accessible to all," he wrote.