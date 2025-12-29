Vice President stresses role of festivals in strengthening unity

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday stressed the role of festivals in strengthening unity and inclusive growth, in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He also highlighted Kerala's rich cultural heritage and spirit of coexistence.

The Vice-President was addressing the "Trivandrum Fest 2025", a festival being organised by the South Kerala Diocese of the Church of South India, in association with the Assembly of Christian Trust Services, an official statement said here.

Hailing the contributions of the Christian community, the VP said they consistently adopted a positive and forward-looking approach towards modernity and economic development.

The event was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, state minister M B Rajesh and newly elected Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram V V Rajesh, it said.

Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Trivandrum, Rev. Dr. Thomas J Netto, General Secretary, Assembly of Christian Trust Services, George Sebastian, Secretary, CSI South Kerala Diocese, Dr T T Praveen, Chairman, Trivandrum Fest, Baby Mathew Soma-theeram and others were also present, it said.

Earlier, the Vice-President, who arrived for a short visit, was received at Thiruvananthapuram Airport by the Governor, Minister Rajesh, the Mayor, MP Shashi Tharoor and other dignitaries.

After staying at Lok Bhavan here tonight, he would attend two programmes on Tuesday before leaving to New Delhi, official sources added. PTI LGK SA