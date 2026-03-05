Vice President to address Mizoram University convocation on Mar 7

Aizawl, Mar 5 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to arrive in Aizawl on Friday to attend the convocation of the Mizoram University (MZU), officials said.

Radhakrishnan is scheduled address the 20th convocation of the central university at 11 am on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements for the vice president’s visit, they said.

Traffic movement will also be regulated in view of Radhakrishnan’s visit, the officials said. PTI CORR RBT