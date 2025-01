Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday will inaugurate the 25th National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions here.

Dhankhar will also preside as the Chief Guest at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Research & Development (R&D) Function, an official release said.

Additionally, the Vice-President will interact with scientists and officials of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) here, it added. PTI KSU ADB