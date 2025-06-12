Vice President to interact with students of Central University in Pondy on Jun 17

Puducherry, Jun 12 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University, will interact with the students and faculty of the varsity here on June 17.

This is the second visit of the Vice President to the university as he addressed the students and staff during his visit in January last year.

The university was established through a special Act of Parliament in 1984 on a more than 800-acre site provided for free by the Puducherry administration in neighbouring Kalapet. PTI COR KH