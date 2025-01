New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Dharmasthala in Karnataka on Tuesday.

During the visit, Dhankhar will inaugurate the Mega Queue Complex and launch the 2024-25 Jnanadeepa programme at Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala, his office said on Monday. PTI NAB NAB SZM SZM