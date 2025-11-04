Vice President visits Sree Chitra Institute in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday visited the prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in the state capital.

The SCTIMST is an institution of national importance under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, renowned for its pioneering contributions in integrated medical science and advanced healthcare.

In his address at the institute, the Vice President acknowledged its legacy of over 40 years in combining medical sciences and biomedical technology to serve the nation.

He commended the institution’s role as a flagship model that other institutes in India aspire to emulate.

The VP praised its achievements in indigenous medical device development such as the low cost Chitra valve, Chitra blood bag, and spot diagnostic tests for tuberculosis, which have gained global recognition.

Radhakrishnan also lauded the institute’s impressive record of patent applications, design registrations, and successful technology transfers, emphasising the role of research and innovation in India’s journey towards self-reliance as envisioned under the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

He urged researchers to expand their work to serve the underserved population and create a positive impact on society.

During his visit, Radhakrishnan inaugurated an exhibition of medical devices developed by the faculty of SCTIMST and the start-up companies, at the Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies (AMCHSS).

The Vice President was also given a guided visit to the recently inaugurated nine-storey Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) block of SCTIMST.

He appreciated the newly inaugurated hospital building under the PMSSY, which adds high-end medical infrastructure, including operation theatres, cath labs, CT scanners and expanded ICU facilities.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, SCTIMST director Dr Sanjay Behari and vice chancellors, directors and statutory body members of the institute were present during the visit. PTI MVG MVG ROH