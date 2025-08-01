ECI announces Vice Presidential election schedule: Poll on Sept 9, nominations by Aug 21

New Delhi: The election for the post of Vice President will be held on September 9, the poll authority announced on Friday.

The notification for the vice presidential election will be issued on August 7 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be August 21.

The results of the election will be announced on the polling day -- September 9 -- itself, the Election Commission said.

The post of the vice president fell vacant after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 22.