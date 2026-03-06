Vice Prez arrives in Aizawl to attend Mizoram University convocation

Aizawl, Mar 6 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday arrived in Aizawl on his maiden visit to Mizoram since assuming charge, official sources said.

He is scheduled to address the 20th convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril on the western outskirts of Aizawl on Saturday.

Upon his arrival at Lengpui Airport, the Vice President was received by Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, along with School Education Minister Vanlalthlana and other senior officials.

A ceremonial guard of honour was accorded to the Vice President upon his arrival.

Later, at Lok Bhavan, Radhakrishnan was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the governor, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Home Minister K Sapdanga, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga, and other dignitaries, the sources said.

After addressing the MZU convocation on Saturday, the Vice President will depart for Tripura to attend the 14th convocation of Tripura University, they added. PTI CORR ACD