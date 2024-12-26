Vice Prez Dhankhar returns to Delhi after two-day Telangana visit

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday left for Delhi after a two-day visit to Telangana.

State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several senior officials gave a warm send-off to the Vice President at the RGI International Airport here, an official release said.

During his visit, Dhankhar visited the Kanha Shanti Vanam near here and interacted with Kamlesh Patel, Global Guide of ‘heartfulness’.

"Deliberated on the contributions of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and other organisations with @kamleshdaaji at @kanhashantivan. The agricultural research and innovation at Kanha Shanti Vanam are truly exemplary, and illustrate a mechanism to move away from pesticides and enhance productivity," the Vice President said on 'X'.

The mission should converge and be in sync with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other institutes for impactful outcomes, he said.

Speaking at a convention of organic farmers in Medak district of Telangana on Wednesday, Dhankhar stressed the need for citizens to adopt a "nation first" mindset to counteract forces, both internal and external, that struggle to accept India’s rapid progress. PTI SJR SJR KH