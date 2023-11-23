Vice Prez Dhankhar to inaugurate 'Global Professional Accountants Convention' in Gujarat on Nov 24

Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate 'Global Professional Accountants Convention' (GloPAC) in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar on Friday, the organisers of the event said.

Advertisment

The three-day convention is being organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, ICAI president Aniket Talati said, "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the convention on Friday afternoon at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. During these three days, discussions will take place on various issues, such as audit, accounting, taxation, valuation, forensics, ethics and ways to achieve global competitiveness." Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and president of the International Federation of Accountants Asmaa Resmouki will also attend the inaugural ceremony, he said, adding that nearly 4,000 chartered accountants from India and nearly 200 international delegates will converge at this international conference.

Talati, a practising CA, said this is for the first time in the history of 75 years of the ICAI that an international event of this scale is being organised in Gujarat.

Advertisment

"At the conference, deliberations will also take place on how large accounting firms can be created in India and how the country can become a global accounting hub," he said.

During the ceremony, the ICAI will sign MoUs with the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Nearly four lakh chartered accountants and 8.5 lakh students are associated with the ICAI, which has 171 branches in India and 48 overseas chapters as well as 33 representative offices in 47 countries, Talati said.

"At the convention, we will have four parallel tracks where discussions will be held on topics like emerging avenues, new technology, global connect, audit standards, audit reporting and various other topics. Nearly 150 speakers will share their insights during this conference," he said. PTI PJT PD NP