Vice-Prez election: Shiv Sena MPs to meet in New Delhi on Monday

Thane, Sept 7 (PTI) A crucial meeting of Shiv Sena MPs regarding the September 9 Vice Presidential election will be held in New Delhi on Monday, a party leader said. The meeting has been convened by Shiv Sena parliamentary group leader Shrikant Shinde on the directions of the chief leader of the party and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Sena spokesperson and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske said on Sunday.

The election became necessary after the then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned in July this year.

The ruling NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan against the Opposition nominee and former Supreme Court judge Justice B. Sudershan Reddy (Retd).

Eknath Shinde has already extended the Shiv Sena's support to the NDA nominee.

"Shrikant Shinde has instructed all MPs of Shiv Sena from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to reach Delhi by Sunday night. The meeting has been fixed for Monday, where crucial discussions and strategy for ensuring maximum votes in favor of Dr. Radhakrishnan will be finalised," Mhaske added.

"Dr. Shrikant Shinde has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring a strong show of unity and support from the Shiv Sena MPs. He has issued detailed guidelines regarding the voting process and necessary precautions to be followed," Mhaske stated.