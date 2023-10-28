Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar lays foundation stone for clinical and biomedical research centre at Andhra Medical College

Visakhapatnam, Oct 28 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar laid the foundation stone for a clinical and biomedical research centre at Andhra Pradesh Medical College here on Saturday.

He also unveiled a centenary alumni pylon of the AMC as part of the centenary celebration.

Later, he visited a photo exhibition at AMC centenary hall in the college and released a postal cover and a coffee table book.

The AMC, along with the attached teaching hospital, King George Hospital, is the seventh oldest medical college in India.

Hundreds of doctors have passed out of this institution and are now serving across the globe.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer received Dhankhar at INS Dega Airbase in the port city. He was accompanied by State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and other officials.

On his arrival, Dhankhar inspected a guard of honour at the airbase, said a post on the Vice President's "X" (formerly Twitter). PTI STH KH