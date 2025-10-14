Vice Prez meets Mongolian president; LS Speaker hosts visiting delegation at Parliament House

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chair C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday met the visiting Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa here and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations.

The Mongolian president is here on a state visit.

The vice president's secretariat said that during the meeting, the two leaders discussed "various aspects of bilateral relations".

Separately, President Ukhnaa, along with a delegation, visited the Parliament House, where he was received by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The delegation admired the architectural grandeur, artistic elegance, and rich cultural heritage of the Parliament House as they witnessed India's vibrant democratic traditions showcased in the new Parliament building, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

During bilateral talks, Birla said the partnership between India and Mongolia has vast potential in defence, health, IT, and economic cooperation.

Observing that bilateral ties between India and Mongolia are strengthening based on the principles of democracy, 'Dharma', and development (3D), he underlined that the two nations share several common traditions, from history to spiritual heritage.

Reflecting on his visit to Mongolia in 2023, Birla underscored the strong commitment both nations share towards parliamentary democracy.

On the shared Buddhist legacy, the Lok Sabha Speaker remarked that the teachings of Lord Buddha transcend time, remaining eternal and relevant. PTI NAB NAB NSD NSD