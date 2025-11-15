Vice Prez, senior leaders to attend Ramoji Excellence Awards on Nov 16

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other senior leaders will attend the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 ceremony here on November 16.

The awards, instituted by the Ramoji Group in memory of its Founder Chairman Ramoji Rao, aim to honour individuals who embody the values of service, discipline, and nation-building.

The event would be held from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Ramoji Film City here on November 16, the Ramoji Group said in a release here on Saturday.

Ramoji Rao, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, dedicated his life to nation-building through media, enterprise, and public service.

The Ramoji Excellence Awards honour individuals with achievements, serving society in exemplary ways in their chosen fields.

This year, seven distinguished personalities have been selected across the categories, including Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art and Culture, Youth Icon, Science and Technology and Women Achiever, the release said.

The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category.

All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity, it said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu would also attend the event.

As part of the programme, 'Ramoji Dictionary' would also be formally released, it added.

Speaking on the inauguration of the Ramoji Excellence Awards, Kiron, Chairman and Managing Director, Ramoji Group, said, “The Ramoji Excellence Awards are a tribute to the spirit of relentless endeavour that our Founder Chairman, Padma Vibhushan Sri Ramoji Rao, stood for throughout his life. Through these awards, we seek to recognise individuals who embody the same values - integrity, innovation, courage in thought, and an unwavering commitment to societal good,".

"It gives me immense happiness to see his vision continue to inspire new generations of changemakers. As we honour their journeys, we also reaffirm the Ramoji Group’s commitment to supporting meaningful work that uplifts communities and shapes a more enlightened, progressive India," he said. PTI SJR SJR ROH