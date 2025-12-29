Vice prez stresses need for providing basic amenities to poor

Puducherry, Dec 29 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday stressed the need for providing basic amenities to the poor , saying the needs of such people should be taken care of.

He was speaking after distributing keys to the beneficiaries of multi-storied tenements constructed at a cost of Rs 45.5 crore at Kumaragurupallam here under the Smart City Mission. He was also accorded a civic reception on his maiden visit to the union territory after becoming V P.

He described as laudable, Puducherry government's initiative to meet the housing requirements of the poor.

Radhakrishnan said that every citizen should be assured of food and shelter.

"The government was meeting these basic needs here and there was still every need to provide the amenities taking into consideration the expectations of the people," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, was providing Rs 6000 annually to farmers and this has scheme has covered around 10 crore small and marginal farmers.

The PM during his visit to Puducherry would unveil action plan relating to the various welfare schemes proposed by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Radhakrishnan added. Lt Governor K Kailashnathan had also briefed the PM.

Radhakrishnan referred to the distinct features of Puducherry in promoting developmental activities.

The chief minister thanked Radhakrishnan for visiting Puducherry to launch the housing scheme.

Speaker R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam and others were present. PTI CORR SA