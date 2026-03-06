Vice Prez urges Nagaland's youth to become responsible leaders, contribute to nation-building

Kohima, Mar 6 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday urged graduates of Nagaland University to become responsible leaders and contribute to nation-building, while stressing that peace, unity and character are essential for development.

Addressing the university's eighth convocation ceremony in Lumami in Zunheboto district, the Vice President said a university's true success lies not only in the knowledge it imparts but also in the leaders it produces.

"Convocation is not the end of the road but the beginning of a new journey," he told the graduates, urging them to adapt to a rapidly changing world, set clear goals and move forward with purpose.

Radhakrishnan, who said it was his first visit to Nagaland, praised the state's vibrant traditions and described it as a place where nature, culture and courage blend in harmony.

He noted that India's diversity remains united by common ideals and encouraged Nagaland's youth to appear for national services such as UPSC and serve the country.

Emphasising that unity is the nation's greatest strength, he said a 'Viksit Nagaland' will contribute to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Referring to the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) agreement, he noted that peace and mutual respect are essential for the overall development of Nagaland.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the governor towards the development of the state.

Highlighting development initiatives in the Northeast, he referred to the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) launched by PM Narendra Modi, and noted that the Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated over Rs 6,800 crore for the region.

The Vice President appealed to the young people to stay away from drugs and encourage their friends and families to remain free from substance abuse.

During the convocation, Nagaland University awarded degrees to 6,884 students, including 107 PhD scholars, 825 postgraduate students, 846 graduates from professional programmes and 5,106 undergraduate students, while 54 gold medals were presented for outstanding academic performance.

Governor of Nagaland and Chief Rector of the University, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, said the convocation celebrated not only academic success but also perseverance, discipline and commitment to knowledge.

He said that as the only central university in the state, Nagaland University has a special responsibility to serve as a centre of higher learning, research and innovation.

Bhalla encouraged graduates to uphold values of integrity, compassion and responsibility and to use their knowledge for the greater good of society.

Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang described the occasion as inspirational for students and urged the youth to become ambassadors of peace and contribute to the progress of the state and the nation.

Vice Chancellor Jagadish K Patnaik presented a report on the university's academic and research achievements. He highlighted the institution's expanding research ecosystem, including 53 externally funded research projects supported by national agencies.

The Vice Chancellor also noted progress in innovation and intellectual property generation, with 96 patents published and 39 patents granted.

Established in 1994 through an Act of Parliament, Nagaland University currently serves more than 26,000 undergraduate students across 77 affiliated colleges, besides postgraduate and research scholars across its campuses at Lumami, Kohima and Medziphema. PTI NBS NBS ACD