Vichare questions BJP's 'Namo Thane' banners; slams Shinde over absence of Thackeray, Dighe images

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) The BJP has put up 'Namo Bharat, Namo Thane' posters as it lacks a local face for the January 15 civic polls here, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare has said.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the former MP asserted that Thane is a stronghold of his party and its citizens follow the ideology of Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

"The BJP remembers Thane only when polls are near. If the party truly believes in development, it should put up banners showing its work. For how long will people be misled through politics centred on the 'Namo' banner," he questioned.

"For 30 years, the only slogan has been 'Shiv Sena's Thane and Thane's Shiv Sena'. That relationship cannot be erased with a hoarding. The BJP banner does not feature images of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. Is it acceptable to (Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head) Eknath Shinde," Vichare said.

Shinde considers the late Dighe, a hugely popular leader of the region with a fanatical following, his mentor.

"The Thane Municipal Corporation polls will be fought on the Thackeray brand and not the Namo brand. The voters are aware of the city's issues and will respond accordingly," he added.