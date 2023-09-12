Victim of communal violence in Satara was only child of his parents, sole breadwinner

Pune, Sep 12 (PTI) Nurul Hasan Liyaqat Shikalgar (32), who died during communal violence at Pusesawali village in Maharashtra's Satara district on Sunday over a social media post, was the only child of his parents.

His wife is seven months pregnant, said a close relative.

As the situation in the area is returning to normalcy, Nurul's parents and his wife are trying to come to terms with the fact of his death.

According to the police, the violence, allegedly triggered by an `objectionable' post about a historical figure and mythological character, claimed one life and left ten persons injured.

The situation was under control on Tuesday though the Internet services in the village remained suspended and a total of 19 people were arrested, officials said.

"Nurul was a civil engineer and used to take up civil work contracts. On September 10, he had gone to offer namaz in the mosque in the evening. There were only 10 to 15 people there. Around 8:30 pm, a large crowd turned up and started pelting stones. Those who were inside closed the door, but the mob broke open the door and set the motorbikes parked outside the mosque on fire," Shikalgar's relative told PTI.

Some people in the mob attacked Shikalgar and others with rods and tiles, he claimed.

"While Nurul died, the other injured were rushed to a hospital in Karad," he said.

Shikalgar was the only breadwinner of the family, the relative added.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh said investigation into the violence and the objectionable post was going on. PTI SPK KRK