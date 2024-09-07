Victim of online fraud found dead in hotel; suicide suspected

Nagpur, Sept 7 (PTI) A 51-year-old man is suspected to have died by suicide at a hotel here after losing Rs 60 lakh to a cyber fraud, police said on Saturday.

Akshay Bahekar, who worked as a pharmacist at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, was found unconscious at Hotel Rajdhani in Ganeshpeth area two days ago.

He had checked in on the evening of September 3, but did not step out of the room thereafter, as per the hotel staff.

Failing to get any response from inside, the hotel manager opened the room using a master key on Thursday, said an official of Ganeshpeth police station.

He was taken to Mayo Hospital but declared dead before arrival, the official said.

A suicide note found in the room revealed that he had lost Rs 60 lakh to online fraudsters.

It is suspected that he consumed a poisonous substance, and further probe was on, the official said.

Police are also trying to collect information about the fraud to which he appeared to have fallen victim, the official added. PTI COR KRK