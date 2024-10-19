'Victim of political conspiracy': Former Bihar MLA after arrest by ED

Patna, Oct 19 (PTI) A day after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets, former Bihar MLA Gulab Yadav on Saturday alleged that he is a "victim of political conspiracy" and that a befitting reply would be given by people.

Advertisment

The ED on Friday arrested Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and Yadav as part of its investigation into a money laundering case against them.

While Hans was arrested from Patna, Yadav was taken into custody by the agency from Delhi and brought to the Bihar capital on Saturday on transit remand.

While coming out of Patna airport, Yadav told reporters, "I am innocent. I have become a victim of a political conspiracy and people will give a befitting reply." Yadav will soon be produced before the competent court in Patna. ED officials remained tight-lipped over any further development.

Advertisment

Hans, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department while Yadav is a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator. He represented the Jhanjharpur Assembly seat in Madhubani district from 2015 to 2020.

The money-laundering case against the two stems from an FIR of the Bihar Police. The Special Vigilance Unit of the Bihar Police has also registered another case against the duo on September 14 this year.

Hans was transferred to the General Administration Department of the state government in August, following the earlier round of ED searches against him. PTI PKD ACD