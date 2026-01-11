Victim posts emotional message after MLA Mamkootathil arrest

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) After the arrest of Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a fresh sexual assault case, the woman who had first lodged a complaint against him posted an emotional message on her social media account on Sunday In her post, she thanked God for giving her the courage to speak out despite the pain, judgment, and betrayal she endured.

“Thank you, God, for giving us the courage to validate ourselves despite all the pain, judgment, and betrayal we endured. You saw what was done in the dark. You heard the cries that never reached the world,” she wrote.

She said faith held the victims together when their bodies were violated and when their unborn babies were taken away by force.

The reference was made in the backdrop of allegations that Mamkootathil had also forced the victim in the third case to abort her pregnancy.

“May our angel babies forgive us from heaven, especially for trusting the wrong persons and choosing a man unworthy of being our child’s father,” she wrote.

She said the souls of the aborted babies should rest in peace, free from violence and fear, and from a world that failed to protect victims.

“Our little ones, if our tears reach heaven, let them tell you this. Your mother never forgot you. Your existence mattered, your spirit matters. Mothers will carry you in our hearts until we meet again,” she said.

The author of the post was the first to approach the police with a complaint alleging that she was sexually assaulted multiple times and forced to abort her pregnancy.

Soon after the complaint was registered, Mamkootathil went into hiding.

Though anticipatory bail was denied by a Thiruvananthapuram sessions court in the first case, the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest till January 21, when the matter is scheduled for further consideration.

Recently, the victim’s former husband had also come out publicly alleging that Mamkootathil attempted to drag him into the case.

In the second case, related to the alleged sexual harassment of a woman in Bengaluru, a Thiruvananthapuram sessions court had granted Mamkootathil anticipatory bail. PTI TBA TBA ROH