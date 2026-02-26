Victims of crime in Jharkhand can get up to Rs 3 lakh under new compensation scheme

Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Jharkhand government will provide financial assistance to victims of crime or their dependents under the Jharkhand Victim Compensation Scheme, 2016, an official said on Thursday.

The minimum compensation amounts for various crimes have been fixed, and applications can be submitted to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), according to an official statement by the department of home, jail and disaster management.

"For a person injured in an acid attack, the minimum compensation for the resulting loss or damage is Rs 3 lakh, and similarly, Rs 3 lakh compensation is provided in cases of rape," the release said.

The scheme provides for a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for sexual exploitation of a minor, Rs 1 lakh for rehabilitation of human trafficking victims, Rs 50,000 for sexual harassment (not amounting to rape), Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any crime, Rs 2 lakh for permanent disability, Rs 1 lakh for partial disability, Rs 2 lakh for burns to more than 25 per cent of the body and Rs 50,000 for foetal loss, it added.

The scheme also has a provision that if the victim is under 14 years of age, the compensation amount may be enhanced by 50 per cent above the specified amount, the release added. PTI SAN SAN MNB