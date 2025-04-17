Victims of violence-hit Murshidabad district meet Bengal Guv, seek permanent BSF camp in area

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday took a group of people, rendered homeless due to the recent riots in Murshidabad, to the Raj Bhawan, where they narrated their ordeal to Governor C V Ananda Bose.

They also requested the governor to ensure permanent central force security arrangements for their safety, jobs, and financial compensation.

The victims, who have been living in a relief camp after allegedly being attacked and driven out of their homes, told the governor how their belongings were looted and houses, shops, and properties set on fire, forcing them to flee with the help of the central forces.

Choking with emotion, they demanded the setting up of a permanent BSF camp in the area to ensure their safety and prevent further violence.

They also urged the governor to help them secure government jobs, besides ensuring monetary compensation so that they can rebuild their lives.

Before the meeting, Governor Bose told reporters, "This is a sensitive issue. I have full sympathy with the victims who lost their homes and livelihoods. I will meet them to hear their grievances and prepare a detailed report." "These people are victims of targeted violence. The state government has failed to protect them," Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had said.

The BJP has been alleging large-scale political violence and lawlessness in parts of West Bengal, while the state government has denied such claims. PTI BSM SBN SBN