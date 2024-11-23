Victory beyond expectation: Amruta Fadnavis on Mahayuti win

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, the banker and singer wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday said that the Mahayuti victory in Maharashtra assembly elections was beyond expectations.

“A victory till a certain level was expected, but this is a landslide victory. I am very happy,” she told reporters in Mumbai.

Asked if she would like to see her husband back as the chief minister, Amruta said, “The party will decide, the Mahayuti will decide. The leader which everyone chooses will be good for Maharashtra.” “Everyone put up their best. Now the next decision (on who will be CM) is up to our top leaders and the (BJP) parliamentary board,” she said.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that the BJP-led Mahayuti’s massive victory is illegal, Amruta said, “Today is a good day, why bring bad things into it.” Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, last week hit out at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar for comments critical of his wife.

He also declared the trolls ought to be ashamed of their actions and "drown in water" for derogatory comments against his wife.

Kanhaiya Kumar had sparked controversy after remarks targeting Amruta Fadnavis and dismissing the Deputy Chief Minister's wife for making reels on Instagram.

"It can't be that the responsibility of saving religion is ours, while the Deputy Chief Minister's wife is making reels on Instagram. Everyone must save the religion together," he had said in Nagpur.