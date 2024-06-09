Victory calls for humility, responsible behaviour: TMC’s Abhishek

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said any victory calls for humility and responsible behaviour.

Banerjee said in a message on his official X handle that TMC leaders and workers must strive to honour the trust placed by the people of the state.

“Victory calls for humility and grace. I request all @AITCofficial leaders and members to recognise the trust the people of WB have placed in us and strive to honor it,” TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the post.

The TMC won 29 of the total 42 seats in West Bengal in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“Elected public representatives owe their positions to the people’s mandate and should act more responsibly,” said Banerjee, who won from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over 7 lakh votes, a record for West Bengal.

Though Banerjee, the de-facto number two in the TMC hierarchy, did not name any elected representative or cite any incident, his message is preceded by the controversy over the alleged assault of a restaurant owner by actor-turned-TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty in New Town near Kolkata, two days back following an altercation over a car parking dispute.

The West Bengal BJP on its official x handle has shared a purported CCTV footage which showed a person resembling Chakraborty pushing and punching a person inside a room and then going out along with his entourage.

“Utterly appalling. TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty violently assaults a restaurant staffer, dragging him by the collar and has his goons beat others in New Town… Mamata Banerjee’s police will do nothing because in West Bengal, the law is subservient to the ruling party’s thugs,” the BJP said.

“This rogue behaviour epitomizes why TMC henchmen feel emboldened to commit relentless post-poll violence. The state’s silence and inaction are a green light for tyranny,” the party said in the X post.

Chakraborty, while expressing “regret for any misdemeanour on his part,” however claimed the restaurant owner did not public the other CCTV footage which allegedly showed the businessman misbehaving and jostling with the actor-MLA and using abusive words about senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee.

“The provocation came from his part after I went to the spot hearing that his staff were not allowing our vehicles there and wanted to mediate. Let this visual be also brought in public domain by him” he added.

On June 7, the saffron party had also slammed a state TMC leader for commenting "non-violent means of revenge," when an X user posted a purported image of garbage dumped before a high-rise building in north Kolkata claiming this was done after over 500 people of the housing society had voted against the TMC and for BJP.