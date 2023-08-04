Victory for people of India: Arunachal Congress president Tuki on SC relief to Rahul

Itanagar, Aug 04 (PTI) Congress's Arunachal Pradesh unit president Nabam Tuki on Friday said the Supreme Court's relief to Rahul Gandhi was a victory for the people of the country.

Gandhi got a huge relief from the SC after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP.

"The order of the SC reflects the democracy and secularism of the country," said Tuki, the former chief minister of the state.

"It is not only a win for Gandhi but is a victory for the people of the country," he added.

Surat's BJP MLA Purnesh Modi had filed the case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka.

The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

A three-judge bench of justices BR Gavai, PS Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no reason was given by the trial court judge while convicting Gandhi except that he was admonished by the apex court in a contempt case.

"Justice prevails and the people still have hope in the democratic setup of the country. With the stay on Rahul's case, the Congress will work with full force for the people of the country," Tuki said.