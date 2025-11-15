Victory margin less than 100 in three Bihar seats

Patna, Nov 15 (PTI) At least three Bihar assembly seats witnessed a winning margin of less than 100 votes, while the closest contest was decided by below 250 votes in three other constituencies.

The Sandesh seat in Bhojpur district saw a neck-and-neck fight with JD(U) nominee Radha Charan Shah winning it by a margin of just 27 votes over his nearest rival Dipu Singh of the RJD.

Shiv Prakash Ranjan of the CPI(ML) Liberation lost the Agiaon seat in Arrah to BJP candidate Mahesh Paswan by a whisker, as the margin was just 95 votes.

The Ramgarh assembly seat saw a victory margin of 30 votes for Bahujan Samaj Party's nominee Satish Kumar Singh Yadav. Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP tasted defeat in the constituency.

In the Nabinagar assembly seat, JD(U)'s Chetan Anand defeated his nearest rival Amod Kumar Singh of RJD with a margin of 112 votes.

RJD's Faisal Rahman bagged the Dhaka seat, defeating Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of the BJP by a margin of just 178 votes.

BJP's Vidya Sagar Keshari lost the Forbesganj assembly seat to Congress nominee Manoj Bishwas by just 221 votes.