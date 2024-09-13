'Victory of Constitution': Akhilesh hails Kejriwal's bail

Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hailed as "victory of Constitution" the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also described Kejriwal as "popular and pro-public welfare" CM and slammed the BJP for being "against the Constitution" and "misusing" it.

"The bail of Delhi's popular and public welfare Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal is a 'victory of the Constitution'. Only those who are against the Constitution misuse the Constitution. The knock on the door of justice is always heard. The world has moved forward on this tradition till now and will continue to do so," Yadav posted in Hindi on X.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam', saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of like amount.

The top court directed the Delhi CM not to make any public comment on the merits of the case and added that terms and conditions as imposed in the ED case would also be applicable here.