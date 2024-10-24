Victory of dynastic politics: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi's nomination from Wayanad

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday launched a vitriolic attack on the Gandhi family, saying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination from Wayanad was a victory of dynastic politics and defeat of merit.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here at the BJP headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also alleged discrepancies in declaration of assets in Priyanaka Gandhi's poll affidavit and accused the Gandhi family of "insulting" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, by not allowing him to join the filing of nomination inside the collector's office.

"It's a victory of corruption of Gandhi family and dynastic politics and defeat of merit," he said slamming the Congress over nomination of Priyanka Gandhi from the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Bhatia claimed the assets declared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her poll affidavit are way below the assets she and her husband Robert Vadra possess.

Advertisment

"Assets of Robert Vadra declared in the poll affidavit are lower than the Income Tax Department's demand.... The total demand raised by Income Tax Department is Rs 75 crore," he said, alleging that Priyanka Vadra's poll affidavit is confession of corruption committed by the Gandhi family and Robert Vadra.

Accusing the Gandhi family of indulging in dynastic politics, the BJP spokesperson alleged that Priyanka Gandhi has been promoted so far despite she could not deliver on the responsibilities she was given by the party.

"She was made Congress' in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh and the party won just one out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. But Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was promoted and made in-charge of the party for the entire Uttar Pradesh in 2020. The Congress won just two out of 403 assembly seats in 2022. Yet she was prompted and given the party's ticket to contest Wayanad Lok Sabha by poll," he added.

Advertisment

There is no place for merit in the Congress, he charged.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday filed the nomination for her maiden electoral battle from Wayanad for the Lok Sabha bypoll. PTI PK DV DV