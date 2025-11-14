Victory of good governance, spirit of public welfare: PM Modi on NDA's Bihar win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the NDA's landslide win in the Bihar assembly elections as a victory of good governance, development and the spirit of public welfare and social justice.

In a series of posts on X, Modi also congratulated the BJP's alliance partners -- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP-RV supremo Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha.

"Deepest gratitude to my family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections," Modi said.

The NDA has provided all-round development to the state. People voted for us on the basis of our track record and our vision to take the state to newer heights. I would like to congratulate CM Nitish Kumar Ji and our allies from the NDA family, Chirag Paswan Ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2025

The prime minister said the resounding public mandate will empower the NDA to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.

The NDA comprising BJP, JD(U) and other parties were on course for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections by taking the lead in 204 seats in the 243-member House.

The opposition grand alliance of the RJD, Congress and Left parties could manage to take the lead in 33 seats, 81 fewer than what it had bagged in the 2020 elections.

"The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights," Modi said.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family members Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory," he said.

The prime minister also thanked every NDA worker who worked tirelessly and took the ruling alliance's development agenda to the people.

"I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women's power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," Modi said.