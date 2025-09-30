'Victory of justice', says ex-SP MLA Irfan Solanki as he walks out of UP jail after 34 months

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who was granted bail last week by the Allahabad High Court in a Gangsters Act case, was on Tuesday released from jail here after nearly three years of imprisonment, officials said.

At 6:15 pm, he walked out of the jail, they said.

His mother Khurshida Begum and MLA wife Nasim Solanki, along with their children, were there to receive him.

Scores of SP workers who gathered outside the Maharajganj jail since morning shouted slogans in support of Irfan Solanki, as he stood through the sunroof of his car and waved to them.

Irfan Solanki said this is the victory of justice. "I have faith in my Allah," he said.

Recently, another veteran SP leader Azam Khan, an accused in multiple cases, was released on bail from Sitapur jail after nearly two years of imprisonment following a high court order.

On September 25, the high court granted bail to Irfan Solanki in a Gangsters Act case, which was the last pending case against him. His release was initially scheduled for the following day, but he could not come out due to delay in the transfer of high court documents to the jail authorities.

Irfan Solanki, the former MLA from Sisamau in Kanpur, was in jail since December 2, 2022, facing a total of 10 cases. Following a bye-election, his wife Nasim Solanki was elected as MLA.

Earlier, Nasim Solanki told reporters that her husband's release was expected by this evening.