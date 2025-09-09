Victory of nationalist ideology: Vice President-elect Radhakrishnan

New Delhi: Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday described his election to the second-highest Constitutional post as a victory of the nationalistic ideology and vowed to work towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

He won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while the opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, polled 300 votes.

"The other side camp (opposition alliance) said that this (election) is an ideological fight, but from the voting pattern, we understand that the nationalistic ideology has emerged victorious," Radhakrishnan said in his first public remarks after the win.

"It is a victory for every Indian; we all have to work together. If we have to develop Viksit Bharat by 2047, which means we should not do politics in everything, now we will have to concentrate on development," he said.

Radhakrishnan said in his new capacity, he will try his best for the development of the nation.

"In democracy, both the ruling party and opposition parties are important. It is like two sides of the same coin. The interest of democracy will be taken into account," he said.

"Every post is important, and every post has its own limitations. We have to understand that we have to work within that framework," Radhakrishnan said.