'Victory of politics of good governance': Shah on Mahayuti's good show in Maharashtra local body polls

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday thanked people of Maharashtra for their "overwhelming support" to the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in local body polls and said results of the election mark the "victory of politics of good governance and development".

Shah said that Mahayuti's victory in the polls is also a reflection of the "people's blessings" on the vision of welfare for every section of society, pursued by the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state, according to a BJP statement.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Initial trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

"Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for extending overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the municipal panchayat and municipal council elections," the BJP quoted Shah as saying.

"Amit Shah said that the mandate reflects the clear trust and strong support of the people of Maharashtra. He stated that the results mark the victory of politics that gives priority to good governance, development, and public welfare," the statement added.

The BJP said that the Union home minister also congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and all the NDA workers on this victory.

He also congratulated Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and all party workers for securing the highest number of seats in the urban local body polls.

Fadnavis on Sunday said the BJP has set a record in local body polls with 48 per cent of councillors winning on the party symbol, and its candidates elected as presidents in 129 municipal councils.

He attributed the Mahayuti alliance's success in the local body elections to the BJP organisation and development agenda of the government.

