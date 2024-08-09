'Victory of truth': AAP after SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday called the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to party leader Manish Sisodia as a "victory of truth" and hoped that other jailed leaders of the party "will also get justice".

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

In a post on X in Hindi, party MP Raghav Chadha said, "The whole country is happy today as Manish Sisodia, the hero of Delhi education revolution, got bail. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart." "Manish ji was kept behind the bars for 530 days. His crime was that he gave a better future to the children of the poor. Dear children, your Manish uncle is coming back," Chadha said.

दिल्ली शिक्षा क्रांति के नायक मनीष सिसोदिया जी को बेल मिलने से पूरे देश में आज ख़ुशी है। मैं माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट का हृदय की गहराई से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।



मनीष जी को 530 दिन तक जेल की सलाख़ों के पीछे रखा गया। उनका जुर्म इतना था कि उन्होंने गरीबों के बच्चों को एक बेहतर भविष्य… pic.twitter.com/Mai1Zqi6XU — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 9, 2024

Hailing Sisodia's bail as a "victory of truth", AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, said, "This verdict is a slap on the Centre's dictatorship. He was in jail for 17 months. His life was destroyed in those months. He could have worked for the education of children during that time."

"We hope that other leaders of the party, Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, will also get bail and justice. I bow down before the Supreme Court for this verdict," he added.

VIDEO | "After a long wait of 17 months, we have got this victory. I would like to ask PM Modi and BJP - how long are they going to continue doing vendetta politics? This (SC's order) is tight slap on 'Tanashahi' government," says AAP MP Sanjay Singh (@SanjayAzadSln) on Supreme… pic.twitter.com/OcPc0jf4fZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2024

This verdict is a big boost for the AAP, he said.

Delhi Education minister Atishi posted "Satyamev Jayate" on X.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Sisodia had sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started. The ED and the CBI had opposed his bail pleas.