Victory of truth, defeat of BJP's conspiracies: AAP after SC's interim bail to Kejriwal in ED case

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The AAP on Friday described the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ED's money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam as a "victory of truth" and "defeat of the BJP's conspiracy" against him.

The BJP, however, said the Supreme Court order was not a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the court has put its "seal of approval" on Kejriwal being guilty in the excise policy case.

Even after the apex court order, Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, will remain in jail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sandeep Pathak termed the Supreme Court order "historic" and a "victory of truth".

Earlier, the party in a post in Hindi on 'X', said "Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)".

Kejriwal was granted bail last month by the Rouse Avenue court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case but the order was stayed by the Delhi High Court.

Atishi claimed the decisions of the Rouse Avenue Court and the Supreme Court prove the arrest of Kejriwal and the "witch hunting" of AAP leaders and ministers for the last two years in the name of the "so-called" liquor scam is only a conspiracy hatched by the BJP.

"The BJP has hatched this entire conspiracy to stop the work of Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government. That's why it put the chief minister in jail in a false case without any evidence," she alleged.

The Delhi cabinet minister noted that while granting bail to Kejriwal, the trial court had said that the ED "has no evidence against him" and the agency is adopting a "biased attitude" in the case.

"Today, the Supreme Court approved the lower court's decision and granted bail to Kejriwal in the ED case. The BJP was aware that since the lower court has granted bail to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court will also do so. That's why they used another political tool of theirs -- CBI -- to get Kejriwal arrested," Atishi claimed.

She said the country's judiciary has "exposed the conspiracies of the BJP one after the other".

"The BJP should put an end to its arrogance and stop conspiring against opposition parties. Truth may be troubled but it cannot be defeated. With the bail of Arvind Kejriwal, it has become clear to the country that he stood with the truth earlier, is standing with it today and will continue to do so in the future also," the Delhi Cabinet minister asserted.

Terming the apex court's order "historic" for the entire country, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak noted there are some decisions of the court that determine the direction in which the country will move.

"The court order has demolished the so-called liquor scam created by the BJP. Earlier, the order of the PMLA Special Court also exposed the truth of this case before the country," he opined.

While granting interim bail to Kejriwal, the top court said it is up to Kejriwal to decide if he should continue as chief minister. "We are conscious of the fact that Arvind Kejriwal is an elected leader," a bench of Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said while noting that Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for over 90 days.

It also referred the questions pertaining to the legality of his arrest in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case to a larger bench. The court said since the matter is concerned with the right to life and the issue of arrest has been referred to a larger bench, Kejriwal be released on interim bail.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Pathak said, "The court has studied this case and sent it to a larger bench. We believe that whatever the Supreme Court does, it will be good for the country and will give direction to the country in the future." Bharadwaj said the court has considered that Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), under which ED has arrested Kejriwal, is "subjective".

"Bringing Section 19 into effect in this case is only the perception of ED officers. It is worth noting that the PMLA law under which the bail provisions are so strict, the rules of arrest will also be of high standard. "It is not possible that you arrest someone on every small issue and then do not grant bail. Similarly, if bail is easy in any law, then arrest is also easy in it," said the minister.

The AAP is hopeful that Kejriwal will also be granted bail in the excise policy case filed by the CBI, Bharadwaj said.